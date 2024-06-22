Greg McElroy calls Notre Dame’s secondary best in college football

“They have, I think, one of the best corners in the country. Maybe the No. 2, maybe the No. 3, depending on what the pecking order looks like in Benjamin Morrison. You have one of the best safeties in the country in Xavier Watts, who brought home the Bronko Nagurski (Trophy) last year. Best defensive player in college football. That’s what some people would say. I don’t know if I would put him at the top, frankly, as the best defensive player in college football, but from an opportunistic standpoint, seven interceptions that did not allow a touchdown in coverage last year. Two pretty good spots to start.

You also have the addition of Rod Heard, which I think was massive coming over from Northwestern. And I think he is a guy that people don’t know right now, but should factor in there at the safety spot as another guy that can potentially impact the game.

So if you look at what they have at both corner spots, one of the best tandems in the sport, one of the best safety tandems in the sport, assuming that Rod Heard is as advertised. I think they’re in a great spot. Couple that with the great front seven, Notre Dame brings home the title for the best defensive secondary.”