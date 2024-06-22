Greg McElroy calls Notre Dame’s secondary best in college football
Notre Dame is spoiled with some future NFL talent in its secondary. Benjamin Morrison widely is projected to be picked early in the first round of the 2025 draft, and Xavier Watts currently figures to be picked on the second day. All of this and more is why ESPN’s Greg McElroy thinks the Irish have the best secondary in the country.
Speaking on the ESPN College Football YouTube channel, McElroy justified his feelings this way:
“They have, I think, one of the best corners in the country. Maybe the No. 2, maybe the No. 3, depending on what the pecking order looks like in Benjamin Morrison. You have one of the best safeties in the country in Xavier Watts, who brought home the Bronko Nagurski (Trophy) last year. Best defensive player in college football. That’s what some people would say. I don’t know if I would put him at the top, frankly, as the best defensive player in college football, but from an opportunistic standpoint, seven interceptions that did not allow a touchdown in coverage last year. Two pretty good spots to start.
You also have the addition of Rod Heard, which I think was massive coming over from Northwestern. And I think he is a guy that people don’t know right now, but should factor in there at the safety spot as another guy that can potentially impact the game.
So if you look at what they have at both corner spots, one of the best tandems in the sport, one of the best safety tandems in the sport, assuming that Rod Heard is as advertised. I think they’re in a great spot. Couple that with the great front seven, Notre Dame brings home the title for the best defensive secondary.”
If you want to see McElroy’s complete list, you can watch the video here:
So needless to say, the secondary will be a unit to watch for the Irish in 2024. Let’s hope the reality matches the preseason expectations.
