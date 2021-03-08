Greg Lansing out as men's basketball coach at Indiana State

Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola of Chicago in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Indiana State will not extend the contract of men's basketball coach Greg Lansing.

''Greg has directed this program with class and dignity, and represented the Sycamores well in the community and on the court,'' athletic director Sherard Clinkscales said Monday. ''It is simply time to have a change in the leadership of this program.''

Lansing was 181-164 in 11 seasons at Indiana State, including 15-10 this season. The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and played in the NCAA tournament during Lansing's first season. He had six winning seasons.

''While I am disappointed, I understand the business side of college athletics,'' Lansing said. ''I'd like to thank Sherard for our open and honest conversations over the last two days.''

