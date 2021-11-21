Greg Knox takes over Florida football as interim coach after Dan Mullen’s firing

The Dan Mullen era at the University of Florida came to an end on Sunday. The fourth-year coach was fired after the Gators’ 24-23 loss to Missouri on Saturday night, dropping the team to 5-6 on the season and 2-6 in SEC play for the first time ever. He finishes his Florida tenure with a 34-15 record and two New Year’s Six Bowl wins (in three total appearances) and an SEC East title in 2020.

With Mullen out, running backs coach and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will take over as interim head coach for Saturday’s game against Florida State and a potential bowl game. Knox is a longtime Mullen assistant who joined his initial staff at Mississippi State in 2009, also coaching running backs.

When Mullen left before the Bulldogs’ bowl matchup in 2017 to take the Florida job, Knox served as MSU’s interim coach, defeating Louisville in the Taxslayer Bowl.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin is set to address the media in a press conference at 3 p.m. EST as the Gators begin another coaching search for the fourth time in 10 years.

