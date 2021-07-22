Greg Knapp, longtime NFL assistant, ex-49ers coach, dies at 58

Former 49ers assistant, longtime NFL coach Knapp dies at 58 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Longtime NFL coach Greg Knapp died Thursday from injuries sustained when a motorist stuck him while he was riding his bicycle. Knapp was 58.

The incident occurred Saturday at 2:49 p.m. at Dougherty Road at Monarch Road in San Ramon.

Knapp was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Knapp was “rendered unconscious immediately,” the Knapp family wrote in a statement.

“Greg never regained consciousness,” his family said. "He was surrounded by his mom, wife, three daughters and brother.”

He was pronounced dead Thursday at 11:32 a.m.

Knapp and his wife, Charlotte, have three daughters, Jordan, Natalie, and Camille, according to his biography on the New York Jets' website.

Knapp joined the New York Jets this offseason as one of the key members of head coach Robert Saleh’s staff. Saleh in his first season after working the past four years as 49ers defensive coordinator.

Saleh released the following statement Thursday.

He had already made a big impact with the organization as passing game specialist, where he was assisting first-year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in grooming quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Knapp established a reputation during his career as one of the top quarterbacks coaches in the league, as well as being a first-rate individual with a warm, gracious and positive personality.

"Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one," his family wrote in the statement. "So this is it: 'Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last!'

“Greg's infectious personality is most people's first and lasting memory of him. The phrase, ‘He never met a stranger’ encapsulates Knapper's zest for life.”

Knapp broke into coaching at Sacramento State, where he played quarterback from 1982 to ’85. He coached nine seasons at his alma mater. He served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator from 1991 to '94.

Knapp made the move to the NFL when then-49ers coach George Seifert hired him to an entry level position in 1995. He remained with the 49ers for nine seasons.

Knapp served in the role of quarterbacks coach, and later became offensive coordinator from 2001 to ’03 under head coaches Steve Mariucci and Dennis Erickson.

He was offensive coordinator of the Raiders in 2007, 2008 and 2012. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

During his career, Knapp worked directly with Hall of Famers Steve Young, Peyton Manning, as well as Pro Bowl quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Jeff Garcia, Michael Vick and Matt Schaub.

Devastated to hear of the tragic passing of former Hornet quarterback and coach Greg Knapp. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. https://t.co/lBPxqsVa4q pic.twitter.com/e4AquKVk5j — Sac State Football (@SacHornetsFB) July 22, 2021

The Raiders are saddened and stunned to hear of the passing of Greg Knapp, who served as offensive coordinator over two stints with the Silver and Black.



The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Coach Knapp’s family during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EdU6TGOncF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 22, 2021

“He was a tremendous football coach who achieved at the highest levels of our game, but more importantly he was a wonderful person who had the love, admiration and respect of those who were blessed to work with him.” - Arthur Blank



Rest In Peace, Greg Knapp. pic.twitter.com/aEJJiTliQb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 22, 2021