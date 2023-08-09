Greg Joseph vs. Jack Podlesny: Vikings kicking competition in full swing

There’s a legitimate kicking competition going on at TCO Performance Center. It will continue on Thursday night at Lumen Field when the Vikings travel to play the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason game.

Asked about both kickers on Tuesday afternoon, special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said both incumbent Greg Joseph and rookie Jack Podlesny will see some action.

“We have a system in place to make sure that both guys are getting the amount of work that they do need,” Daniels said. “It is a true competition, and I want to make sure that both guys are getting that true opportunity to display their skills.”

Though it could change in the coming weeks, Joseph seems to have the upper hand at this point. He will get the brunt of the work on Thursday night with a chance to take full control of the kicking competition. He’s clearly not backing down despite having to compete for his job.

“This is a position that Greg has been in, quite frankly, his entire career,” Joseph said. “He’s never been in a camp where he hasn’t had another kicker that he’s competing against. He understands what he has to do in order to win the job. He’s been the same consistent self throughout this process.”

As for Podlesny, he will also get some reps on Thursday night, which will give him a chance to showcase himself.

“It’ll be Jack’s first time going out kicking in an NFL stadium,” Daniels said. “I’m excited to see what that looks like for him.”

When do the Vikings want to see the kicking competition play itself out?

“No timeline in mind,” Daniels said. “We’re just going to kind of let it play out.”

Jefferson ranked No. 2

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson slotted in at No. 2 in this year’s NFL Top 100 list with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finishing at No. 1. The rankings are voted on by players throughout the league.

In a video clip tweeted out by the Vikings, a number of players lauded Jefferson, praising him for his dominance on a weekly basis.

“I think a lot of guys pretend to be a superstar,” Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones said. “He naturally has an aura that makes him a superstar, and it’s genuine.”

There’s no doubt about that.

After leading the league with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards last season, Jefferson was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

What will he do for an encore? No goals seem too high for Jefferson at this point.

Day 12 observations

-As he continues to battle an illness, tight end T.J. Hockenson left practice early once again. He participated in warmups on Tuesday night before retreating to the locker room.

-After signing with the Vikings over the weekend, receiver N’Keal Harry had a very solid practice. He made an impressive catch near the sideline, a diving catch over the middle, and a ridiculous catch that featured him laying out full extension for the ball.

-Not participating in practice on Tuesday night: running back Kene Nwangwu, receiver Trishton Jackson, receiver Lucky Jackson, receiver Jalen Nailor, and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy.