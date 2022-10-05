Greg Joseph named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

In defeating the New Orleans Saints 28-25 on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph had himself a performance worthy of being the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Greg Joseph has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week!https://t.co/WWcTuSrJg5 pic.twitter.com/uVqQckGpl7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 5, 2022

Joseph has been the catalyst for success at times for the Minnesota Vikings. With the offense being inconsistent, he has been a beacon of stability.

Joseph has made 8/10 field goals including an astounding 5/5 on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He also tied a team record kicking a 56-yard field goal against the Green Bay Packers in week one.

During his time with the Vikings, Joseph has made 41/48 field goals and 44/49 extra points.

