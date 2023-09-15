Greg James missing from Radio 1 as wife Bella Mackie has emergency surgery

Greg James has revealed why he is missing from his radio show (Instagram/Greg James)

Radio 1 DJ Greg James was missing from his radio show on Friday after his wife, Bella Mackie, was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The broadcaster took to social media on Friday to explain his absence as he revealed his other half had appendicitis and needed to have her appendix removed.

In the early hours of the day, he reshared a post by Mackie in which she shared details of her medical emergency.

It read: “In the morning I have to have surgery for appendicitis and I am terrified. If you’ve had this op and want to reassure me, that would be nice (only reassurance nothing else).”

Greg James reshared a post by his wife explaining her medical emergency (Instagram @greg_james)

He then posted pictures and videos from the hospital, explaining that he was trying to help keep his wife’s spirits up ahead of her surgery.

He also praised the efforts of the NHS as he vowed to return to airwaves on Monday.

Greg James revealed that he is trying to keep his wife’s spirits up ahead of her surgery (Instagram @greg_james)

“Tbh I think Bella might chuck me out before the nurses do. Ps. I know it’s always mentioned but f***ing hell we’re lucky that so many brilliant people work for the NHS.

“I’m never not amazed by them. They’ve all been so kind to a very anxious person today,” he penned.

“Luckily for her she married an annoyingly upbeat man to keep her company (before I got chucked out). Back on the radio on Monday so I can be on call in the morning.”