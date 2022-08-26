Greg Ives to step down as No. 48 crew chief after 2022 season

Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Greg Ives announced on Friday that he will retire from his role atop the No. 48 team pit box after the 2022 season and will take a another position within the company.

“After 17 seasons on the road and making countless memories, I’ve decided to step away as crew chief at the end of 2022,” Ives tweeted in a statement. “There are many reasons, but the most important one is the chance to focus on my family and spend more time with our kids as they grow up.”

Some news to share. I‘m so grateful for all the support. pic.twitter.com/9k2Ow4FnoR — Greg Ives (@Ives_Greg) August 26, 2022

Ives has been a crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports for eight full-time seasons, inheriting the position with the No. 88 team when Steve Letarte left to become an analyst for NBC Sports. Ives won three races with Dale Earnhardt Jr. his first year in 2015, and 10 total so far in his time with Hendrick.

Ives and driver Alex Bowman are coming off a four-win campaign in 2021, the highest in a season for both driver and crew chief and their first year together in the No. 48 shop. All told, the Ives-Bowman partnership will span five full-time seasons.

Before his promotion to the Cup Series, Ives spent two years as a NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief, which culminated in a championship with driver Chase Elliott in 2014.

Bowman is one of 14 drivers who has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs ahead of Saturday‘s regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.