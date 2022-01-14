Greg Hardy shows off gruesome finger injury, announces fight vs. Serghei Spivac is off UFC 270
The first UFC pay-per-view event of the year has lost one of its main card bouts.
On Friday evening, Greg Hardy (7-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) shared a graphic image of a damaged and bloody finger to social media, explaining that the injury will force him out of his upcoming main card bout against Serghei Spivac (13-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) at UFC 270.
Hardy was originally scheduled to face Aleksei Oleinik at the PPV event in Anaheim, Calif., but withdrew from the contest and Spivac stepped up on short notice.
“New date who dis,” Hardy wrote on Instagram. “Gotta keep it light even though I’m kinda sick about it. Putting on a show on the biggest card of the year was my 2022 dream and now I gotta wait. Sorry to all my fans and haters and to my opponent. I wanted this one bad I even took a short-notice change with no question.”
It is unclear how long the injury will keep Hardy on the sidelines, but according to his social media caption, the controversial former NFL superstar hopes to return to action in a few weeks’ time.
With the removal of Hardy vs. Spivac, the current remaining lineup of UFC 270 includes:
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane – for heavyweight title
Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – for flyweight title
Charles Jourdain vs. Ilia Topuria
Said Nurmaogmedov vs. Cody Stamann
Wellington Turman vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez
Andre Fialho vs. Michel Pereira
Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales
Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
