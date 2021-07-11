Greg Hardy knocked out in a minute in UFC fight

Former NFL player Greg Hardy lasted only a minute in his latest UFC fight.

Hardy took a hard left hook to the face from Tai Tuivasa a minute into the first round and went out cold in a heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The NFL has wanted nothing to do with Hardy, who faced domestic violence charges in 2014. He played just one game for the Panthers that year because of the domestic violence case, then played 12 games for the Cowboys in 2015 but hasn’t drawn any interest from NFL teams since.

The UFC has tried hard to promote Hardy as a potentially elite fighter, although he appears unlikely ever to reach the upper echelons of mixed martial arts. He has now lost two fights in a row and his record in the UFC is 4-4.

