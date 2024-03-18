Greg Gumbel, longtime March Madness studio host, to miss men's NCAA Tournament

CBS studio host Greg Gumbel will miss this year's men's NCAA Tournament due to u0022family health issues.u0022

As the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament kicks off, a familiar face in March Madness coverage will be missing.

CBS studio host Greg Gumbel will not be part of this year's coverage because of "family health issues," the network announced Sunday, just before the bracket reveal. Taking over his duties will be Adam Zucker. The rest of the crew − Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis − all wished Gumbel and his family well before the bracket was announced.

MEN'S SNUBS: Oklahoma, Indiana State and Big East teams lead March Madness victims

Gumbel, 77, has been a tournament staple for CBS for decades, first hosting the network's coverage in 1998, and has been at the Final Four during his tenure. Last season, CBS celebrated Gumbel's 25th anniversary of tournament coverage. He also made history in 2001, when he was the first Black play-by-play announcer to call a U.S major championship sporting event, calling the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl 35.

Zucker said CBS plans to have Gumbel back for the men's NCAA tournament next season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Greg Gumbel, longtime March Madness host, to miss 2024 NCAA Tournament