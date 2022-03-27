Breaking News:

Villanova edges Houston to reach Final Four for first time since 2018 title

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Greg Gumbel gets roasted for cutting off Jim Larranaga-Charles Barkley conversation

Jason Owens
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Barkley
    Charles Barkley
    American basketball player

Greg Gumbel's a March staple and a sportscasting pro.

This was not his finest moment.

TBS invited Miami men's basketball coach Jim Larranaga for an interview on Saturday during halftime of the Houston-Villanova game. Larranaga, who's been endearing himself to a national basketball audience since taking George Mason to the Final Four in 2006, is in the midst of another deep run after Miami's Sweet 16 win over Iowa State on Friday.

He also produced one of the NCAA tournament's buzzier moments last week when he suggested that America doesn't want to see Charles Barkley with his shirt off. So he joined the TBS studio crew on Saturday to talk about his Hurricanes and yuk it up with Chuck.

Just when he and Barkley got going, Gumbel apparently got the producer buzz in his ear to cut things off. Sponsor obligations and a hard out called. Gumbel obliged. It was awkward.

Larranaga was eager to finish his story with Barkley and surely none too pleased to be cut off for "Lily with inside the madness." Gumbel tried to soften the blow by insisting that the second half is "coming right up." And it was — six minutes and two commercial breaks later.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 25: Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes looks on after the 70-56 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men&#39;s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 25, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Jim Larranaga would like to finish his story. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

There's nothing Gumbel can do here about the hard out, of course. If the sponsors demanded Lily at that moment, then Lily they would get. But it seems the transition could've been handled just a tad bit smoother. It's hard to imagine Ernie Johnson in the chair next to Barkley and this scene playing out so awkwardly.

March can be a challenging time for TV as CBS and Turner Sports assemble a mishmash of talent who aren't always used to working with each other to cover games across four networks. Chemistry issues are to be expected. None of this stopped Twitter from taking aim and making jokes at Gumbel's expense.

Recommended Stories