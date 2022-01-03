Greg Gard has his young Badgers team limiting turnovers

The staples of Wisconsin’s basketball program have been: defense, getting to the foul line more than their opponents, and valuing each possession (limiting turnovers).

Despite the plethora of new faces and the significant production needing to be replaced from last season, Greg Gard has his young badgers team taking care of the basketball better than at any point in his coaching tenure.

As it stands, Wisconsin is second in the country – averaging just 8.2 turnovers per game. While the season is far from over, this is highly encouraging for an inexperienced group that hasn’t played a ton of basketball together.

This has been a noticeably unselfish team that’s unafraid of making the extra pass, so taking care of the basketball the way they have is no small feat.

It’s also worth noting that Wisconsin has primarily played two freshman point guards all season long – and they’ve looked mature beyond their years.

Per KenPom, Wisconsin ranks second nationally in turnover% – which is also the lowest mark during the Greg Gard era. Over the last four seasons, Wisconsin has finished no worse than 13th nationally in turnover%.

Greg Gard and this young badgers team have done a terrific job limiting turnovers this season, and have valued each and every possession. The on court product has been a perfect extension of their head coaches values.

