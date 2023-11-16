Greg Gard lauds the tenacity of freshmen John Blackwell and Nolan Winter

Providence center Josh Oduro leaps for a rebound against Wisconsin at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Tuesday night.

MADISON – One play illustrated Wisconsin’s futility in its ugly 72-59 loss to Providence.

Less than two minutes into the game, Providence center Josh Oduro got the ball down low on the right block against Steven Crowl.

Crowl held his ground and guard Max Klesmit sagged down and double-teamed Oduro. Klesmit poked the ball loose and into the lane.

Oduro was surrounded by Crowl, Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn.

Neither Klesmit nor Hepburn got on the floor for the loose ball, however, which allowed Oduro to regain possession. He passed out to guard Jayden Pierre, who hit an uncontested three-pointer to give the Friars a 5-0 lead 1 minute 54 seconds into the game.

“The ball is bouncing and rolling around,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “We don’t dive on it and they get a three.

“That, in one play, was very indicative in how the rest of the night went.”

Providence attacked. UW rarely countered with aggression.

Gard noted after the loss he wants to see how his players respond. That opportunity comes at 6 p.m. Friday when UW (1-2) hosts Robert Morris (1-2).

“Just bringing that intensity right out of the gate…you’ve just got to play hard,” AJ Storr said. “It takes no talent. Takes no skill.”

Freshman John Blackwell, shown hitting a three-point shot against Arkansas State on Nov. 6, has been bringing needed energy to the Badgers this season.

Freshmen John Blackwell and Nolan Winter have displayed talent and tenacity so far this season.

Blackwell tried to steady UW early in the loss to Providence and finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes.

Winter was limited to six minutes in large part because he wasn’t physically ready to handle Providence fifth-year senior Josh Oduro.

Winter did contribute three points, two offensive rebounds and a steal.

He also caught the eye of Gard by diving onto the floor during a scramble for a loose ball.

“I thought he separated his shoulder,” Gard said. “I’ve got two freshmen out there. They all make mistakes. But just how hard they played when they came in…I’ve always liked that about those two guys. They compete. And when you play hard, good things happen.

“That’s why I’ve got to keep playing rotations that play hard.”

Winter is averaging 3.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. Blackwell is averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game.

Gard lauded the effort of reserve forward Carter Gilmore (two points, two rebounds in 13 minutes) against the Friars.

“He has a certain role on the team,” Gard said.

Klesmit normally doesn’t back down from anyone. He was limited to just 19 minutes in the loss because of foul trouble.

“Max has got to stop fouling,” Gard said. “He can’t spend that much time on the bench.”

Blackwell, who has only three games on his UW resume but already plays like a veteran, offered some wise words after the loss.

“I just pride my game on making the right plays,” he said. “I just feel like when me and Nolan are coming in we’ve got to bring some energy.

“We’re out there playing free, doing what we can to help this team. We talk about that. Just got out there and do what you’ve got to do.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gard lauds effort of Wisconsin freshmen John Blackwell, Nolan Winter