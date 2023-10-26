Greg Gard expects this player to play even more minutes

Wisconsin basketball season is quickly approaching, as the Badgers begin the regular season on November 6 with a matchup against Arkansas State. Greg Gard spoke with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein about the upcoming season and any roster details, and mentioned that Chucky Hepburn has transformed his body in the offseason.

Hepburn was one of Wisconsin’s leaders last season while averaging 12.2 points per game, and will only be asked to do more as a junior. Hepburn also upped his three-point percentage from 34% as a freshman to over 40% as a sophomore. Expect the Wisconsin point guard to be on the floor even more:

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn has dropped 15 pounds over the last 18 months, per Greg Gard. Should allow him to play more minutes in 2023-24. Averaged 12.2 PPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire