Greg Gaines to remain with Bucs on one-year deal

Defensive tackle Greg Gaines signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last year and he's set to do the same this offseason.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that Gaines will be re-signing with the team.

Gaines appeared in all 17 regular season games and both postseason contests in his first season with the Bucs. He had 24 tackles, a sack, five quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery in the regular season and he added three tackles and a sack in the playoffs.

Gaines joins Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Logan Hall and Mike Greene on the defensive line in Tampa. William Gholston is currently unsigned.