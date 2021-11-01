Greg Gaines puts together stellar performance in Week 8 vs. Texans

The defense of the Los Angeles Rams was remarkable in Week 8 versus the Houston Texans. While the Texans produced 22 points, all of their points came in garbage time when the Rams pulled the majority of their starters.

With Sebastian Joseph-Day sidelined for Los Angeles on Sunday, Greg Gaines made the most of his opportunity to start.

Joseph-Day missed Sunday’s contest with a chest injury, allowing Gaines to see a season-high 69% of the defensive snaps against the Texans. The third-year defensive tackle would find himself in Houston’s backfield consistently, recording a 44% pass-rush win rate in Week 8.

That was the best win rate of any defensive tackle in Week 8, excluding Sunday night’s game and Monday’s Chiefs-Giants matchup.

Rams DT Greg Gaines — who saw increased playing time with Sebastian Joseph-Day out — had the highest pass rush win rate at defensive tackle in Week 8, through the 4 p.m. window. His 44% out-touched Quinnen Williams at 43%. (ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 1, 2021

Gaines finished the game with four combined tackles, a quarterback hit, and half a sack. He now has three total sacks in his career as he’s mostly known for his ability to stop the run in the interior. Gaines led the team with six total pressures, also a career-high.

It was an outstanding showing from the Rams defense in Week 8, especially for guys like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, and Ernest Jones. Even though he may not be a pass-rushing specialist, it was a positive development to see Gaines flash as a pass rusher against the Texans on the road.

If Joseph-Day is unable to return in Week 9, Gaines would have a favorable matchup against a Tennessee Titans team that has surrendered the fourth-most sacks in the NFL through the first eight weeks.

