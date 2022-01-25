Greg Gaines was mic’d up against the Bucs and it was predictably hilarious

Greg Gaines has turned into a real playmaker for the Rams this season, helping fill in for the injured Sebastian Joseph-Day. Both players have become fantastic nose tackles in the middle of the Rams’ defensive line, and they’re equally funny, too.

Gaines was mic’d up for the Rams’ big win over the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, a game that was much too close for comfort after they grabbed a 27-3 lead in the third quarter. Anyone who knows Gaines’ personality knows this video is quite hilarious with his commentary from the sideline and on the field.

When Cooper Kupp scored his 70-yard touchdown, Gaines had the best reaction.

“Touchdown! That was sweet. How the hell did we do that?” Gaines asked Earnest Brown IV, who was inactive. “Good job, Earnest. That was all you, dog. You were talking to the DB.”

After one play where Gaines pressured Tom Brady, he ran off the field saying, “I scared him. I scared him. He got all scared, I saw it.”

If this wasn’t the best mic’d-up video of the season for the Rams, it’s way up there. A bird even pooped on Gaines during the game, which made for a hilarious moment – and brought the Rams some good luck, apparently.