Greg Gaines active, Cam Akers and Terrell Lewis out vs. Vikings

The Rams designated Cam Akers to return from the non-football injury list this past week, and then proceeded to activate him on Saturday. He won’t be playing against the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but the fact that he’s even on the active roster five months after tearing his Achilles is incredible.

He’s officially inactive for Week 16, along with Terrell Lewis once again. Greg Gaines, who was listed as questionable – the only Rams player with an injury designation – is active and will play today.

The other three inactive players – Bryce Perkins, JuJu Hughes and Chris Garrett – are all healthy scratches like Lewis. This list doesn’t include players who are out due to COVID-19, which include Andrew Whitworth and Joe Noteboom.

Rams inactives: QB Bryce Perkins, RB Cam Akers, DB JuJu Hughes, LB Chris Garrett, LB Terrell Lewis — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) December 26, 2021

The Rams will be on their third-string tackle against Minnesota with Whitworth and Noteboom out. Bobby Evans could get a chance to replace them, as he did last week at right tackle when Rob Havenstein and Noteboom were out, but David Edwards is also an option.

For the Vikings, they have just one inactive player: Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Adam Thielen is active after missing two games with an ankle injury.