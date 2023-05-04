Greg Gabriel believes Bears got three steals in the NFL draft

Ex-NFL scout says Bears got three steals in the NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

By most accounts, the Bears had themselves a heckuva draft.

They elected the safe, conservative route of Darnell Wright in the first round. The Tennessee tackle is expected to satiate the Bears' right tackle needs with ease.

They upgraded the defensive line in the second and third rounds, taking Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, each from different schools out of the SEC.

But after the first few rounds, that's where the draft got interesting.

One former Bears scout, Greg Gabriel, wrote about who he believes the Bears "stole" from the draft with great value in the later rounds.

He believes running back Roschon Johnson from Texas, who the Bears drafted in the fourth round, is a steal.

"Yes, Johnson was a backup RB at Texas, but the player he played behind was Bijan Robinson, who was perhaps the best running back in a Draft since Saquon Barkley was selected six years ago. Had Robinson not been at Texas, Johnson would have easily been a 1,500-yard rusher and probably a second-round pick. There isn’t a weakness in his game," Gabriel wrote.

Ryan Poles followed in the footsteps of his old stomping grounds – the Kansas City Chiefs – with this pick. Instead of chasing a big fish in free agency, the Bears elected to spend a Day 3 pick on a running back who could see a lot of the field down the line.

The Bears lost David Montgomery in free agency to the Detroit Lions. They did sign Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman, the latter of whom ran for nearly 1,000 yards last season. But there's still room for improvement in this room.

Johnson, while backing up Bijan Robinson at Texas, is widely considered to have the potential of an elite running back, including Robinson.

Next, Gabriel elected to praise Cincinnati receiver, Tyler Scott, who the Bears drafted in the fourth round, 18 picks after Johnson. Gabriel compares him to Bears receiver Darnell Mooney.

"Scott is a better “home run” threat than Mooney was coming out. At Cincinnati, he was a big play waiting to happen. He further strengthens an already much-improved wide receiver room," Gabriel wrote.

Scott is an electric receiver with speed and precise route-running skills. He will join the likes of the aforementioned Mooney, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown in the receiver room.

Finally, Gabriel sang the praises of Terrell Smith, the cornerback from Minnesota.

"I first watched tape on Smith back in early October, and his play was so good that as a member of the East-West Shrine Bowl Advisory Bowl, I highly recommended Smith to be invited to the game. During the week of practice before the game, Smith was the best corner on the field as he jumped out every day in practice," Gabriel wrote.

Smith and Tyrique Stevenson add talent and depth to a defensive back room Poles got started on in 2021. He brought in Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, to go along with Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson.

