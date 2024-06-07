Greg Fargo leaving Colgate to take over as coach of New York team in Pro Women's Hockey League

Greg Fargo is leaving Colgate University after 12 seasons to take over as head coach of the New York team in the Professional Women’s Hockey League, the league announced on Friday.

The 41-year-old Fargo led a Colgate women’s hockey program to seven 20-win seasons and five NCAA Tournament berths — including two Frozen Four appearances — and was the ECAC’s coach of the year in 2021. He takes over a New York team that finished last in the six-team league’s first season. He replaces Howie Draper, who stepped down to resume his former job coaching the University of Alberta women’s hockey program.

Fargo’s hiring comes days before the PWHL holds its second annual draft on Monday, with New York holding the No. 1 pick. His hiring could alter draft projections, which had Princeton’s Sarah Fillier regarded as the top pick.

Fargo had a 255-147-34 record at Colgate and has an overall record of 334-170-39 after a four-year stint at Elmira College. From Kingston, Ontario, Fargo was also an assistant coach on Canada’s U-18 team that won a silver medal at the 2016 women’s world championships.

Other top prospects in the draft include Canadian national team forward Danielle Serdachny, who spent the past five years playing under Fargo at Colgate. Serdachny scored the decisive gold medal-winning goal in overtime in Canada's 6-5 win over the United States at the women’s world championships in April.

“His track record of repeated successes and honors, both individually and through team victories and titles at Colgate, speaks for itself,” New York GM Pascal Daoust said in a released statement. “The discipline and consistency demonstrated by his athletes on the ice reflect the high standards we aim to present to New York fans.”

