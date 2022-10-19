Is Greg Dulcich due for a big week 7 performance?

Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why the Broncos tight end should have a solid performance in week 7.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: You may have noticed this Jets defense is coming on with a lot of swagger. Big upset win at Green Bay. The Jets have allowed fewer than 300 total yards in their last three games. And they just really kicked Green Bay up and down the field on Sunday.

But the defense did funnel targets to the middle of the field. We saw Robert Tonyan have his best game of the year. This sets up well for Greg Dulcich. We saw him, Monday night, get a touchdown for Denver. Rare event-- Broncos touchdown-- these days. Almost had a second one right before halftime. And, again, up against a Jets defense maybe vulnerable down the seam.

Heavy bye week. A lot of good players aren't available this week. I think you should be playing Greg Dulcich in waivers, getting him on your roster, and maybe getting him into your week 7 lineup, one of my favorite sleepers on the card.