Greg Dortch's best plays from 123-yard game Week 16
Watch all of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch's best plays from his 123-yard game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch's best plays from his 123-yard game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
With the 2022 NFL playoffs right around the corner, lets take a look at the teams that have secured a spot in the postseason.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.
Detroit Lions must win final 2 games & get 1 loss by both Washington & Seattle to make playoffs, or 1 loss from either team plus 2 losses by NY Giants
The Miami Dolphins’ first Christmas Day home game in 16 years on Sunday found hopes for the team as high as they’ve been in about that long — the combination making for a special occasion with a festive feel.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another two-score comeback Sunday night to beat the Arizona Cardinals in walk-off fashion
Ryan Succop made a 40-yard field goal in overtime, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent the Arizona Cardinals to their eighth straight loss Sunday night.
Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
The Packers' Pro Bowl cornerback delivered one of the best post-game interviews you'll find after the team's win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Russell Wilson's struggles were on display for a Christmas audience.
The Buccaneers played ugly football once again on Sunday night, but that didn’t stop them from getting a win in Arizona. After falling behind 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers scored 10 straight points to tie the game and then forced a Cardinals punt on the first drive of overtime. Tom Brady completed five [more]
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The Packers were once left for dead at 4-8. Now, Matt LaFleur's team only needs three (or maybe four) individual results over the next two weeks to clinch a playoff berth.
Tom Brady and Co. can clinch the division with a win over the Panthers next week
Brock Purdy showed a token of appreciation toward Trey Lance as the rookie transitioned into the starting quarterback role with the 49ers.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC standings.
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late. “Yeah, man, [more]