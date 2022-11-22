Greg Dortch's best plays from 103-yard game Week 11
Watch the best plays from Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch's 103-yard game against the San Francisco 49ers from Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch the best plays from Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch's 103-yard game against the San Francisco 49ers from Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said on Inside Michigan Football prior to the Wolverines' game against Ohio State.
While Dansby Swanson has been great for the Braves, it's time to move on from the inconsistent shortstop and sign a top pitcher, writes Bill Shanks.
The Cardinals were easily out done by the 49ers’ effort in clocking up five touchdowns.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The 49ers looked like a Super Bowl contender on Monday night.
Check out how we rank all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 12 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.
Bill Belichick was blunt and to the point when asked why Trent Brown was benched on Sunday.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Latavius Murray is as good a running back as you're going to find at this point in the season, but there's plenty of other fantasy players to fill out your lineup.
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there were no reports during the [more]
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.