Greg Dortch signs ERFA tender with Cardinals

The Cardinals tendered wide receiver Greg Dortch as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, so he wasn't going to be signing with another team and he's now back on the active roster in Arizona.

The team announced that Dortch signed his tender on Wednesday. The move puts Dortch on track to join the team for the start of their offseason workouts this month.

Dortch only had one catch in the first nine games of the season, but he caught 23 balls for 278 yards and two touchdowns over the final seven weeks of the season. That coincided with Kyler Murray's return to action, so there's hope that more of the same will come in the future.

The Cardinals have parted ways with Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore this offseason, which leaves Dortch and Michael Wilson as the top returning receivers. It's a good bet that the team will be adding to the position early in the draft, but Dortch should still be in line for a role come September.