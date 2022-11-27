The Cardinals will have Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup together for the first time. They won’t have receiver Greg Dortch on Sunday against the Chargers.

Dortch is inactive with a thumb injury.

Dortch made nine receptions for 103 in Monday night’s loss to the 49ers with Brown and Rondale Moore not playing that game.

Moore (groin) is out again, with Pharoh Cooper and Andre Baccellia filling in for depth purposes.

The Cardinals also won’t have cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back), safety Charles Washington (chest), quarterback Trace McSorley (illness), linebacker Jesse Luketa and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis.

For the Chargers, receiver Mike Williams (ankle), safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), tight end Stone Smartt, running back Sony Michel, receiver Jason Moore Jr. and quarterback Easton Stick won’t dress today.

Greg Dortch is inactive for Cardinals vs. Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk