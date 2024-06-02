Greg Dortch the Cardinals’ most underappreciated player?

Every roster in the NFL has players who could be viewed as underappreciated. They perhaps don’t get the opportunities but perform when they do.

Who is the Arizona Cardinals’ most underappreciated player?

According to NFL.com’s Tom Blair, it is receiver Greg Dortch.

Dortch’s season stat line (41 targets, 24 catches, 280 receiving yards, two TDs) looks kind of lame, but that’s because through mid-November, he was limited to punt- and kick-return duties. Most of his 2023 production came after Kyler Murray returned from injury, with Dortch becoming the second most-targeted player on the team from Week 11 to Week 18, when he also racked up the second-most receiving first downs (14). The spotlight might linger on superstar rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., but it wouldn’t be surprising if Murray continued to look in the direction of Dortch (who, by the way, will count for just $985,000 against the cap after signing a one-year exclusive rights tender in April). After a full season of being called a “glue guy” on TV, Dortch might graduate from this list. For now, let’s join Marquise Brown in showing this former practice squadder some love.

Dortch has had a knack of making plays at receiver when given the opportunity. It appeared that perhaps he would be a key part of the offensive rotation as the team’s primary slot receiver, perhaps getting the appreciation he deserves.

However, then the Cardinals signed Zay Jones and now the top three in the receiver room appear set to be Harrison, Jones and Michael Wilson, leaving Dortch again as the fourth receiver, getting only limited opportunities.

At 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, he should still have chances at making plays, but perhaps he is truly underappreciated.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire