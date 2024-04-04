Greg Dortch appears to be taking Rondale Moore’s role and number

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch looks like he will replace Rondale Moore in the lineup in 2024. Dortch signed his one-year qualifying tender as an exclusive rights free agent on Wednesday, officially returning to the team for the third straight year.

He is currently projected to be the team’s top slot receiver, the role Moore held the last couple of seasons.

Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in March for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Dortch, though, appears to be taking more than Moore’s old role. He is going to wear his old number, too.

Dortch posted a photo on his Instagram account wearing the No. 4 (Moore’s number before getting traded) with the caption, “Back to my roots..#4baby”

Dortch wore No. 4 in high school when he played for Highland Springs in Virginia.

Dortch caught 24 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2023, getting all his receptions in the second half of the season.

