Greg Cotten resigns as Goodpasture football coach after three seasons

Goodpasture's football program is heading in a new direction after Greg Cotten resigned his position as coach.

Cotten led Goodpasture for the past three seasons. He finished with a 12-18 overall record, including 3-8 this season and a 49-20 Division II-A first-round playoff loss to Boyd-Buchanan on Friday.

Cotten informed coaches and players of the decision on Wednesday.

Cotten was previously on staff with the Cougars under Tyler Turner as an offensive line coach. Cotten became Goodpasture's interim coach after Turner resigned after one season to go to Jackson Prep in Mississippi in March of 2021. Cotten was also the assistant offensive coordinator for the Cougars that season.

It was Cotten's first heading coaching position and he led Goodpasture's wrestling program until Enoch Hill took over the program last June.

In 2022, Cotten guided Goodpasture to a 6-5 record before losing to Chattanooga Christian in the first round of the playoffs. It was only the second winning record for Goodpasture since 2016 and included a 14-12 victory over Nashville Christian, who went on to the DII-A state championship game that season.

