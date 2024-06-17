Greg Cote Show: Is state of Panthers’ Cup hopes panic or chill? Plus Father-Son Olympics begins & more

The newest episode of the Greg Cote Show podcast is out now, and we’re all over the Florida Panthers returning home for a potential Stanley Cup-clinching Game 5 Tuesday night after that sobering 8-1 loss in Edmonton.

Chris describes what it was like watching that rout in the Cats’ full arena 2,500 miles from the game. Is it panic time or just a delay in the celebration?

Also, the latest on Greg’s McOverrated controversy as the Oilers’ Connor McDavid finally has a big game. And Greg responds to the Le Batard Show’s Mike Ryan for his panicked accusation on social media seeming to blame the loss on Greg.

This is our 224th episode overall -- the 25th of 2024 -- and we welcome you back as always!

Also on the new show:

▪ We surprise-spring Greg and Chris’ Father-Son Olympics on you with an opening event that may not be ideal for an audio medium. It’s a Staring Contest. See who wins as Yeti provides commentary. Don’t blink!

▪ A listener’s lovely response to 6-year-old Gracelin singing to her Dad on last week’s Father’s Day Special.

▪ Is this the last episode of our podcast as was hinted at last week? Greg responds.

▪ Greg’s reveals his newest pet peeve.

▪ Yeti says “I love you” in Finnish.

▪ There is no defending breakfast burritos, which are awful.

▪ Greg is growing a mustache, and the early results are sad.

▪ Cricket!

▪ Special shoutout to Antigua and Barbuda. Our listeners on the islands are making themselves heard, and we thank you!

▪ New Dad Jokes and Three Facts, Jack!

Hear all of this and more in the newest GCS. Aside from occasional bonus episodes -- like the recent one we did on the Connor McDavid brouhaha -- a new show drops every Monday morning at 7 ET on Apple Podcasts, Spotify -- wherever you pod, including at miamiherald.com. Find our entire show catalog with all 224 episodes HERE. (We also simulcast on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m.)

Our podcast debuted in March 2020 just as the pandemic hit. (Coincidence; don’t blame us). We thank you all, our pod family, for your great and growing support. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow and tell all your friends, too!

Check out our Greg Cote Show YouTube channel, too! Also visit thegregcoteshow.com website and click “Shop” for our merch store, including are new “Me, Maximum” and “Hee Haw 3” lines and more Shoppin’ It.