Greg Cote’s Poll Dance: On Miami Dolphins & spending big to re-sign QB Tua Tagovailoa. Vote now!

The Miami Dolphins face a major decision this offseason on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He is signed through the coming 2024 season, but the club has the option to negotiate an extension this offseason, which Tagovailoa likely would prefer.

Other top QBs from the NFL’s 2020 draft class such as Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts already have signed extensions beyond their rookie deals. The going rate that Tagovailoa would command off a Pro Bowl season is in the range of $50-$55 million per year. Miami likely will try to protect itself by including bonus incentives tied to his durability, since last season was Tua’s first without missing any games to injury.

Another option for Miami is to wait until after this coming season to negotiate an extension, but that may put the club at greater risk of having the QB opt to test free agency instead.

GREG COTE POLL DANCE: TUA TAGOVAILOA

Should the Dolphins extend quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a lucrative long-term contract this offseason?