Greg Cote’s Poll Dance: Will Charles Barkley be best remembered as NBA player or broadcaster? Vote now!

Charles Barkley, 61, announced this week that next NBA season will be his 25th and last as a TV analyst, after 16 seasons as a player in the league -- his careers on the court and beside it comparably great.

Barkley is in the Hall of Fame both as a player and a sports broadcaster.

If you had to choose, which Charles Barkley was greater and will be remembered most?

