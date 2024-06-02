Greg Cote’s Poll Dance: Will the Boston Celtics or Dallas Mavericks win the NBA Finals? Vote now!

Probably futile to even say, because you’ll vote how you wanna vote, but this is not a rooting-interest poll. Isn’t asking who you want to win, but rather who you’d predict will win if you had something riding on your pick. (Money, as a totally random for instance.)

Do you predict Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks winning that club’s first championship since their only one in 2011?

Or do you bet on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics winning that storied franchise’s 18th crown but first since 2008?

Vote in our poll

Who would you predict or bet will win the NBA Finals?