Greg Cosell gives scouting report on 49ers' first-round pick McGlinchey

It was widely speculated that the 49ers would select a defensive player with their first-round pick.

So it was a surprise to many when they selected offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey at No. 9 overall last Thursday.

Hey Greg Cosell -- did you like the pick?

"I like McGlinchey overall as a player," Cosell said on KNBR 680. "I would say arguably he's more of a finesse offensive tackle than a physical power player. He's a little narrow-framed, a little high-cut. But he's really efficient -- he does not have a lot of bad snaps, he plays with consistent technique and execution.

"With coaching, he will get better."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was effusive in his praise for McGlinchey.

"To me, what separates Mike from everyone else is the person you're getting," Shanahan said. "It always starts with the film, always, and he has that ability. He has that talent. But, the soldier, how committed he is to football -- his football character.

"He's an O-Lineman who has started 39 straight games. I'm sure he has some injuries, but we haven't seen it because he doesn't talk about them and he just plays."

Nate Solder -- who played his first seven seasons with the Patriots after being selected 17th overall by New England in 2011 -- signed a 4-year, $62 million deal with the Giants in March.

Is McGlinchey a similar player?

"That's a very good comparison," Cosell said.