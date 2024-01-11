How will Greg Byrne replace Nick Saban? Finding clues for next Alabama football coach

Greg Byrne has always been preparing for this moment.

He knew what he was signing up for when he took this job in 2017. Byrne knew one day he would likely have to hire the guy to replace Nick Saban.

"You watch and you try to learn when (former UNC coach) Roy Williams retires and (former Duke coach) Mike Krzyzewski retires," Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News in 2021. "You watch what the different schools do."

Byrne has been watching, and now he will have a defining moment in his career as he looks to find a new football coach. Saban informed his team Wednesday he is retiring.

Now the question is, who's next?

"Our ideal candidate will be strong in recruiting and relationship building, player development, excel in Xs and Os and have the overall ability to lead this historic program," Byrne wrote in a statement Wednesday night.

But the better question is, what type of coach will Byrne hire? Or more specifically, where in his career will the next coach be?

My guess would be that Byrne hires a coach who is on the rise and hasn't peaked.

WHO'S NEXT? Alabama football coaching search: 5 candidates to replace Nick Saban

EPIC NICK SABAN STORIES: Epic Nick Saban stories, as told by Alabama football players who'd know as he retires

The best example of that is the last time Byrne made a major football hire at an SEC school; When Byrne was at Mississippi State, he turned to Dan Mullen, then the successful Florida offensive coordinator. Mullen had only been a position coach and was an offensive coordinator only with the Gators.

This isn't the same type of job or opening that Byrne has to fill. Far from it. So, he won't likely be turning to an offensive coordinator on the rise in the coaching world to replace Saban. However, it's plausible that Byrne picks another rising candidate, just on a much larger scale.

That's why someone like Oregon's Dan Lanning or Florida State's Mike Norvell make sense. Same with Washington's Kalen DeBoer and even Texas' Steve Sarkisian. They've all had impressive success, but there's still plenty of runway there.

Byrne might want someone who isn't complacent or at a point in his career where he could easily become complacent. Why? Well, Byrne has had the complete opposite of complacent in Saban and has seen how well that worked. It's remarkable considering all the money Saban made and success he had that neither affected his competitive drive nor work ethic. That continued until the day he retired. On Wednesday, Saban was still interviewing job candidates and taking part in meetings.

It's human nature frankly, for complacency to creep in, especially the more games you win and the more money you make.

That's why someone such as Dabo Swinney might not make as much sense for this job. He's made $83.5 million as a head coach in earnings at Clemson and won multiple national championships. Sure he's a proud Alabama alumnus and has had success, but he doesn't strike me as much of the type of candidate Byrne might be seeking.

Then there is a coach such as Lanning, who has made $11.3 million in earnings as a head coach, and DeBoer who has made about $10 million as a head coach. Both are still chasing their first national championship.

That hunger mixed with some success already has to be enticing to an athletics director with a coaching vacancy. The question the next few days is, will it be for Byrne?

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

USA TODAY's Steve Berkowitz contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How will Greg Byrne replace Nick Saban?