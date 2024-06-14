Greg Brown, former Lobo basketball player and high school coach, dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo basketball player, and local high school coach, Greg Brown died in a car crash on Friday. He was 51.

Brown played his high school career for the Albuquerque High Bulldogs. He led AHS to a 1990 state championship and was named the New Mexico player of the year. His success with the Bulldogs landed him a spot at New Mexico Junior College, where he once again excelled.

Following a successful two years in Hobbs where he was named a junior college All-American, Brown caught the attention of University of New Mexico head coach Dave Bliss. He then returned to Albuquerque to play for his hometown Lobos.

At UNM, Brown played a crucial role in the Lobos run into consecutive NCAA Tournament bids. He was named the WAC player of the year in 1994 and also won the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award as the nation’s best player under six feet tall.

After his playing career, Brown stayed active in the local basketball community by coaching various youth teams. He coached AAU, the Bosque High girls program, and the Albuquerque High boys team.

Brown was named to the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

