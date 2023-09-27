Greg Brooks made eye contact, recognized coach Brian Kelly at hospital visit, Kelly said

BATON ROUGE — LSU football safety Greg Brooks Jr. recognized coach Brian Kelly and could make eye contact with Kelly when he visited Brooks in the hospital on Monday, Kelly said Wednesday on his weekly teleconference.

Brooks has been recovering from emergency brain surgery to remove a tumor prior to LSU's matchup against Mississippi State in Week 3.

"He was going through a heavy rehab that day. He was up on his feet and moving around," Kelly said. "But still, there's a long journey here for him. But it's great to see that he's making that progress."

Both LSU and Arkansas wore No. 3 stickers on their helmets in honor of Brooks during Saturday's Week 4 matchup between the Tigers and Razorbacks. Brooks played at Arkansas for three seasons before transferring to LSU in 2022.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman also visited Brooks in the hospital on the morning of the game.

"We love him," Pittman said on his weekly teleconference Wednesday. "It was something I wanted to do and wanted to show the family the respect they deserve."

Brooks' surgery occurred after the safety had vertigo on Wednesday before LSU's game against Mississippi State. The dizziness prompted Brooks to have an MRI which revealed the tumor in his head.

Brooks had dealt with vertigo during preseason practices.

No. 12 LSU squares off against Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).

GREG BROOKS UPDATE: Brian Kelly provides an update on Greg Brooks Jr. before LSU football vs. Ole Miss

THE ENGINE MALIK NABERS: How Malik Nabers has become the engine to LSU football's elite offense

LSU INJURY REPORT: LSU football: Brian Kelly lists his entire team as at least probable to play vs. Ole Miss

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Greg Brooks recognized, made eye contact with Brian Kelly at hospital