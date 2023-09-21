Who is Greg Brooks Jr. as a teammate and leader? LSU players, Sam Pittman explain

BATON ROUGE — LSU football safety Greg Brooks Jr. underwent emergency surgery to remove a "large brain tumor" last week, Brooks' family said in a statement on social media Wednesday.

The news comes after LSU's captain and starting safety was unable to play in LSU's 41-14 win last Saturday against Mississippi State after what coach Brian Kelly said was a medical emergency.

The Tigers are back in action this weekend for their SEC home opener on Saturday against Arkansas (6 p.m., ESPN), Brooks' former team. Here's what Brooks' current teammates and former coach Sam Pittman had to say about Brooks' character, leadership skills and more.

LSU edge rusher Sai'vion Jones

Sai'vion Jones and his teammates started to worry about Brooks' status after he didn't appear at practice last Thursday. That concern only heightened when they learned about his medical emergency after practice.

"It was very tough," Jones said.

But when Brooks was able to send a message to the team on Friday prior to the Mississippi State matchup, it gave Jones and his teammates the proper motivation to dominate the Bulldogs on the field.

As a result, LSU awarded Brooks the game ball following the win.

"He wanted to let us know that he's always thinking about us and that he's going to pull through," Jones said. "And (he said) we need to worry about getting the win."

LSU linebacker Greg Penn III

Greg Penn III has always viewed Brooks as someone who best leads by example.

But when Brooks does send a message, it's always to the point and that leadership style is something Penn and his teammates miss having around.

"He leads by example, he's not a loud guy," Penn said. "He'll pull you to the side and talk to you and things like that. He's not going to blow you up in front of the team."

Off the field, Penn and Brooks have a strong relationship. Brooks, Penn and four or five other teammates would go out to get sushi after practice every Wednesday last season, as Tsunami, Sushi Masa and Ichiban Sushi Bar and Grill were their favorite sushi stops.

LSU center Charles Turner

Like many of LSU's players, Brooks is a Louisiana native and had always wanted to play for the purple and gold in Tiger Stadium. Charles Turner understands that and knows Brooks' importance in the locker room is in part because of his love for the state of Louisiana and the university.

"Him coming back and playing for the LSU Tigers was a big deal," Turner said. "He's not a very big guy but everybody knows he plays with his heart and he plays hard. He comes down here, he hits. He just means a lot to this program.

"It's just unfortunate that that had to happen to him, a guy that kind of went under the radar and then came back home and tried to do everything the right way."

Brooks' emergency surgery put things into perspective for Turner, even besides the fact that his fight was a motivating factor for him and his teammates last Saturday against Mississippi State.

"Him going through that gave us a lot of motivation to just even wake up and don't even worry about it because every day, you never know. It could be your last day," Turner said. "(Brooks) is just going out there and attacking and that's what the motivation gave us."

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman coached Brooks for two seasons at Arkansas before Brooks decided to return home to Louisiana. But Brooks leaving hasn't changed Pittman's opinion of his former player at all.

"Caring, loving, smiles all the time, competitive, great teammate, great person (and has a great) family," Pittman said. "That was easy, by the way, because that's who he is.

"I was able to talk to (his Mom) on Monday and we're just continuing to pray for him. But in a nutshell, and I mean this with all of my heart, he's a wonderful, wonderful kid."

