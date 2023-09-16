Greg Brooks Jr. missed Mississippi State game due to medical emergency, Brian Kelly said

Shortly before LSU kicked off its Week 3 game on Saturday against Mississippi State, Greg Brooks Jr. was announced as a surprising scratch despite not being listed on the injury report during the week.

The starting nickel was unavailable due to a medical emergency, coach Brian Kelly said after the game. Kelly reportedly did not go into detail about what caused the emergency.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg,” Kelly said.

Despite missing two key defensive starters on Saturday in Brooks and linebacker Omar Speights, the Tigers delivered a dominating performance against the Bulldogs in a 41-14 win in which they allowed just 201 yards of offense.

We will keep you updated on LSU Wire regarding any news about Brooks’ status moving forward.

