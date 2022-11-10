Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha set to face former team on Saturday

The introduction of the transfer portal has made facing your old team much more common at the college level.

What used to be left to the pros is now seen throughout the NCAA. LSU’s matchup with Arkansas will feature a couple of old friends for each squad.

After spending several years in Fayetteville, defensive backs Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha landed at LSU to finish their careers in their home state of Louisiana.

Foucha played 2,323 snaps with Arkansas before transferring to LSU. While seeing a player face his former team isn’t that rare anymore, seeing a guy who played that much with that old team might be. Brooks is up there too, having played 1,734 snaps with the Razorbacks.

Kelly on Joe Foucha & Greg Brooks returning to Arkansas: "They're both from Louisiana, so I think it's more about playing for LSU." #LSU — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) November 9, 2022

The former connections between these programs don’t end there. LSU will be seeing a couple of former Tigers this weekend.

Brian Kelly notes that a couple former #LSU players are doing well for Arkansas this year in CB Dwight McGlothern and DL Landon Jackson. The Tigers also have a couple former Razorbacks on roster in DB's Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 7, 2022

Dwight McGlothern and Landon Jackson both earned starting roles with the Razorbacks after leaving LSU.

McGlothern is having a good year for the Hogs. Teams are throwing his way a lot, but he has a completion percentage below 50 when targeted. According to PFF, he’s second among SEC cornerbacks in passer rating when targeted.

Story continues

Jackson was a blue-chip edge rusher out of high school but has yet to emerge as one of the SEC’s top pass rushers. Only three SEC edge rushers that have played 150 pass-rush snaps have a worse PFF pass-rush grade than Jackson.

On the coaching side, it’ll be Brad Davis’ first trip back to Arkansas since taking the LSU job. Davis, now the offensive line coach at LSU and a Baton Rouge native, was on Sam Pittman’s staff prior to joining LSU in the summer of 2021.

List

Five things to know about the Arkansas Razorbacks

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire