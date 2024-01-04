Greg Brohm takes big brother role seriously advising U of L football coach Jeff Brohm

Greg Brohm never stopped being a protective big brother, helping his younger sibling navigate new challenges.

Not that Jeff Brohm particularly needs to have his hand held as the head coach of Louisville’s football team.

Greg makes it so his brother can coach more efficiently as the chief of staff for U of L football. He takes care of the little things, maybe even the annoying things, and keeps an eye out for blind spots for Jeff so he can stay focused on coaching.

“I'm watching things that he doesn't have time to watch,” Greg told The Courier Journal. “So I consider what I do really is help him make head coach decisions. I help him make decisions and make sure everything's running well so he doesn't have to worry about it.”

They had so much success in their first season back at their alma mater that the days of sneaking around Louisville undetected are over for Greg, and he’s totally fine with that.

Brohm used to drive to town almost weekly when he and his brothers, Jeff and Brian, worked together on the Purdue football staff. But the moment Jeff got offered the chance to return home to coach Louisville, Greg noticed an immediate difference as he’d go about his business.

“The places that I’d stop on my way out of town going to Purdue, nobody would say anything,” Brohm said. “As soon as we took this job, people were patting me on the back.”

Those pats on the back never really stopped coming for the city’s first family of football. And they go back to when Oscar Brohm, the family patriarch, played quarterback at U of L in 1968 and 1969. Brian continued the legacy as quarterback from 2004-07.

Kim Brohm made remarks as her brother, Greg, looked on during a Brohm family panel discussion that included their brother, U of L head football coach Jeff Brohm, last summer. Greg joined his brother's staff as the football team's chief of staff.

It seems like everybody knows the Brohms even if they don’t know them personally.

“We actually love it when people come up to us and chat with us,” Greg said. “So, we don't want to get away.”

There was a time he felt he had to from football.

Brohm served in a similar capacity for Louisville from 2004-08 when he was the team’s director of football operations. But after that job, he went out into the world. He was actually a middle school and high school teacher for a stint, which he called the “toughest job in the world.”

Brohm believed that time away from the football bubble has helped him operate more efficiently now.

“Because you're not in a football bubble, it's like, ‘What's this look like from the outside?’” Brohm said. “That's a good perspective to bring to what you're doing and give you another way to look at things. So that you're making sure you're considering every angle.”

Greg is more interested in the structure of how the program is run. That’s why he didn’t join his brothers, including offensive coordinator Brian, in coaching.

“I could see how everything weaves together,” Greg said. “What happens on the field, what happens behind the scenes affects it.”

Brohm is responsible for details ranging from where the team stays on the road to what players are available for interviews during the week. And if he feels the need to weigh in on a game plan, he has the credentials to do that, too.

He played receiver at U of L from 1988 to 1992 and was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame this year as a former three-sport standout at Trinity High School. Accolades aside, Jeff trusts him to give his opinion.

"This is something we've been doing ever since we were little kids together playing ball," Greg said. "We experienced all these things at the same time. So when he is drawing on some past experience, I know what he's drawing on."

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football: Greg Brohm protective of little brother Jeff