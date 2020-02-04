Greg Bird signs with the Rangers

The Texas Rangers have signed first baseman Greg Bird to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Bird, 27, debuted with a lot of hype in 2015, mashing 11 home runs in 46 games as a 22-year-old. He has missed a ton of time in recent years due to injuries, however, and ended his Yankees career in 2019 with a .725 OPS and 0.1 WAR across 186 games spanning parts of four seasons in which he exceeded 50 games played only once. Still there is some serious power potential there if he can manage to stay healthy. At basically zero cost, it makes total sense for the Rangers to take a flyer on him.