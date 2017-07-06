Greg Biffle sued by ex-wife regarding in-home surveillance cameras

Former Cup Series driver Greg Biffle has been sued by his former wife Nicole about security cameras Biffle had installed in their home.

Biffle and his wife divorced in 2015. According to WSOC, the lawsuit centers around cameras his ex-wife said were installed in the master bedroom, a bathroom and a bedroom where her mother had stayed.

The lawsuit claims Biffle recorded his ex-wife and ex-mother-in-law on a digital video recorder and showed that video to other people. The lawsuit says Biffle said under oath that the hidden cameras were installed for security because he believed his maids were stealing.

The Biffles have a daughter who was born in 2011. The WSOC report notes that Roush Fenway Racing is also a defendant in the suit, though it’s unclear based on the details provided why the team would be named given that the allegations occurred in Biffle’s home.

Biffle, 48, parted ways with Roush Fenway at the end of the 2016 season and has not raced in the Cup Series in 2017. A 19-time winner in the Cup Series and an Xfinity and Truck Series champion, Biffle last won in 2013 and made NASCAR’s playoffs in 2014. His performance at Roush fell off as the team’s performance sagged over the previous three seasons.

Following Biffle’s departure, Roush downsized from three cars to two for 2017 and has rebounded. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has two wins and both he and Trevor Bayne are on track for their highest career finishes in the points standings.

