Greg Biffle, Jack Sprague among nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame

NASCAR has announced the nominees for the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class, which includes 10 Modern Era nominees and five Pioneer nominees.

Greg Biffle, Jack Sprague and Randy Dorton are nominees for the first time.

Biffle was a winner in all three national NASCAR series. He became the first driver to win both the Xfinity and Truck Series championships. He won 19 Cup races and finished second in the 2005 championship standings.

Sprague won 28 times in the Truck Series. He won the championship in 1997, 1999 and 2001. Dorton was the lead engine builder for Hendrick Motorsports. His engines provided the power behind nine national series championships.

Ray Hendrick and Bob Welborn join the Pioneer ballot for the first time. The Pioneer ballot honors those whose NASCAR careers began more than 60 years ago.

Dr. Dean Sickling, the man who invented the SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barrier joins the Landmark Award ballot for the first time. The Landmark Award is an honor bestowed upon those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.

Two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate will be elected to the Class of 2024. Voting takes place May 21 by a panel of 61 people and a fan ballot.

Modern Era Ballot

Greg Biffle — 2000 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion and 2002 Xfinity Series champion. Winner of 19 Cup races.

Neil Bonnett — Eighteen-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. Won consecutive Coca-Cola 600s in 1982-83.



Tim Brewer — NASCAR crew chief who won two Cup championships — one with Cale Yarborough and one with Darrell Waltrip.

Jeff Burton — Winner of 21 NASCAR Cup Series races. This includes one Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s.

Randy Dorton — Engine builder who won nine championships across NASCAR’s national series. Won his lone race as interim crew chief at Talladega in 1997.

Carl Edwards — Winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion.

Harry Gant — Winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races. His list of victories includes two Southern 500s.

Harry Hyde — 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief.

Ricky Rudd — Winner of 23 NASCAR Cup Series races. He won the 1997 Brickyard 400.

Jack Sprague — Three-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion.

Pioneer Ballot

Ray Hendrick — Won more than 700 times in NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman.

Banjo Matthews — Car builder responsible for more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships.

Ralph Moody — Two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion.

Larry Phillips — First five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion.

Bob Welborn — Three-time Convertible Division champion.

Landmark Award

Alvin Hawkins — NASCAR’s first flagman. Hawkins established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Lesa France Kennedy — NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports.

Dr. Joseph Mattioli — Founder of Pocono Raceway

Dr. Dean Sicking — The inventor of the SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barrier.

Les Richter — long-time NASCAR executive oversaw competition, helped grow the sport on the West Coast.

