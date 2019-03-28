Greg Biffle is back in NASCAR ... for one Truck Series race

Greg Biffle last drove in a NASCAR race in 2016. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Former Cup Series driver Greg Biffle is returning to the Truck Series in June.

Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Thursday that Biffle would drive KBM’s No. 51 truck on June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Truck Series is at Texas on Friday night and Biffle will practice the No. 51 truck some on Thursday. Kyle Busch is set to drive the truck in Friday night’s race.

“I’ve always said that I would return to NASCAR in the right situation and when Kyle and I started talking about that KBM needed a driver for the June Texas race I felt like this was the right opportunity to return to the track and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to drive such good equipment,” Biffle said in a team statement. “I started my career in the Truck Series and it was one of the greatest times of my life, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to get back behind the wheel of a truck.”

Biffle, 49, has been out of NASCAR since the end of the 2016 season when Roush Fenway Racing downsized from three cars to two. Biffle won 19 Cup Series races over 510 starts and is one of the few drivers in NASCAR history to have both an Xfinity Series and a Truck Series title. Biffle won the 2000 Truck Series title and the 2002 Xfinity championship.

In August, a jury awarded Biffle’s ex-wife Nicole $1 after her lawsuit against him for installing hidden cameras in their house. Biffle claimed that he installed the cameras because he believed the couple’s maid was stealing from them and the cameras found Nicole having an affair.

Nicole said the cameras were an invasion of privacy and was seeking millions of dollars in damages. She was awarded $1 after a trial regarding the lawsuit, but Biffle was also required to pay her $250,000 in punitive damages.

