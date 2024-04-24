Greg Biffle Hall of Fame nominee bio

Greg Biffle was first noticed nationally during the 1995 NASCAR Winter Heat Series. On the advice of Benny Parsons, Jack Roush hired Biffle and the pair experienced immediate — and lasting — success.

“The Biff‘ quickly made a name for himself in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winning the 1998 Rookie of Year award and the 2000 series championship.

Similar success came in the NASCAR Xfinity Series — a 2001 Rookie of the Year award followed by the 2002 championship, the latter making him the first driver with championships in both the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series.

And while Biffle was unable to win a Cup Series championship in 14 full-time seasons, he earned 19 wins in 515 starts and was a perennial playoff contender. Biffle finished in the top 10 in the standings six times, including a runner-up finish in 2005.

Biffle was named one of NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Greg Biffle bio

Born: Dec. 23, 1969

Hometown: Vancouver, Washington

Championships (2) Xfinity — 2002, Truck — 200