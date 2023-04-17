Greg 'The Biff' Biffle earns selection to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers list

After a career spanning two decades that saw an astounding 56 NASCAR national series wins, Greg Biffle has earned his place among the greatest drivers in racing history — solidified by his selection to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list in celebration of the sport’s diamond anniversary.

While ‘The Biff,’ as he was famously called, still races from time to time, it was his spectacular start in the late 1990s and exceptional run through the 2000s that ultimately tells the tale of his remarkable career.

Biffle raced full-time in all three national series, amassing 19 Cup Series victories, 20 wins in the Xfinity Series and 17 triumphs in the Craftsman Truck Series. His 19 premier series trophies have him level with Davey Allison, Buddy Baker and Fonty Flock, with a high-water mark coming in his six-win campaign during the 2005 season, when he finished a career-best runner-up in the standings.

In 14 seasons of year-round competition, Biffle finished top five in the Cup Series points standings three times, narrowly edged out by Tony Stewart in his closest title bid. He did manage to win the Xfinity Series championship in 2002, just two years after being crowned a champion in the Truck Series — both while driving for Hall of Fame owner Jack Roush.

Though Biffle has stepped away from full-time competition at the NASCAR national level, the longtime veteran made five starts in 2022, including the season-opening Daytona 500. His last full season was in 2016.

