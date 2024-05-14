Greeny hilariously upset Jets opening season vs. 49ers on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Football fans were hyped when the NFL announced a Monday Night Football clash between the 49ers and New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season at Levi's Stadium.

Well, perhaps all but one.

Mike Greenberg, ESPN's "Get Up" host and noted Jets fan, had a traumatic reaction after first being informed of the opening week matchup.

"Alan, you've hosted this show, right? Get ready. I'm not sure I can make it through the rest of the day," Greenberg said. "Ladies and gentlemen, the only thing I asked for as the NFL schedule release came out, was to not let the Jets open on Monday night. Whatever else happens, don't let the Jets open on Monday night. And what was I just told? Hey Roger [Goodell], what did I do to you? We just got together at the draft. It was so nice! I do the best I can to be as friendly as I can to everybody.

"The Jets are opening Monday night at San Francisco against one of the toughest defensive lines in the world. I have seen this movie. It ends quickly and very, very badly. I'm saying this right now, this is not fair. I want an investigation. it is anti-large market bias. I want an investigation into this. I'm telling you, I don't think we should send Aaron on the trip. Do not send Aaron on the trip. Get Zach Wilson back. Let him start Week 1."

.@Espngreeny had to take his jacket off when he found out the Jets will play the 49ers in Week 1 of MNF 😅 pic.twitter.com/JUUzd82pDE — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 14, 2024

Of course, Greenberg's concern isn't unreasonable.

Rodgers, who spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was traded to the Jets last April. His highly anticipated Jets debut -- which also fell on the first "Monday Night Football" of the 2023 season -- took a heartbreaking turn just four snaps into New York's Week 1 contest against the Buffalo Bills. He was carted off the field and it was later determined that he had torn his Achilles, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

And to make matters worse for Greenberg and Jets fans, Leonard Floyd, the defensive end who sacked Rodgers on the play that wound up ending his season, signed with the 49ers this offseason.

"I'm sweating now," Greenberg said as he took off his jacket to close out the segment.

It is a new year against a new team, and Rodgers certainly hopes for a different result in 2024.

