Greenwood not on Dortmund's summer target list

Borussia Dortmund refused to answer on the record when Mason Greenwood's name was put forward as a potential summer signing at Tuesday's Champions League media open day.

However, I have been subsequently told he is not on their list of summer targets.

Manchester United are keen to sell the forward in the summer - preferably to an overseas club - although they would consider a loan.

The 22-year-old returned to the game with Spanish side Getafe in 2023-24 and ended up being named their player of the year.

It is understood the United player Dortmund will target this summer is Jadon Sancho, whose form since returning on loan following his bust-up with Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag in September has helped propel the club to their first Champions League final since 2013, when Jurgen Klopp was in charge.