Greenwood: Lazio propose new idea to Man Utd in talks for exiled winger

Lazio recently held a new round of talks with Manchester United, where they suggested the possible inclusion of a player in the deal for controversial winger Mason Greenwood.

The Red Devils are again looking to ship out the 22-year-old Englishman this summer following his season on loan with Getafe. He has been exiled from the club after videos and photos leaked on social media showed allegedly abusive and controlling behaviour in January 2022.

Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, and was later charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour in October 2022. Charges were controversially dropped, and he was dumped off to Getafe the following summer.

Lazio new talks for Greenwood

Calciomercato.com highlights how Lazio have held further talks with Manchester United to try and find common ground for Greenwood, who has a €35m price tag. The Italian side proposed the possible inclusion of goalkeeper Christos Mandas, who they value at €20m.

The Red Devils disagree with this valuation, but the two parties remain in contact as they look to reach an agreement. It’s impossible to imagine the Biancocelesti paying the full fee, considering that their record signing under Claudio Lotito is Vedat Muriqi at around €20m.